Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police netted Mudassir Abbas and Umar Farooq for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against both of the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Potohar warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strictaction in accordance with the law would be taken.