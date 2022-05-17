UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi Police netted Sohail Ahmed and Bakhat Muhammad for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Rawalpindi Sohail Ahmed Gas From

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed on road

Motorcyclist killed on road

2 minutes ago
 Gardezi seeks permanent water for Cholistan

Gardezi seeks permanent water for Cholistan

2 minutes ago
 Two brothers drowned in Zaibi Dam

Two brothers drowned in Zaibi Dam

2 minutes ago
 Govt expedites work on Rs30bn irrigation projects

Govt expedites work on Rs30bn irrigation projects

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz accorded warm welcome in Murree

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illeg ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of illegal construction in Murree

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.