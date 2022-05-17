Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi Police netted Sohail Ahmed and Bakhat Muhammad for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.