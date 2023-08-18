Two held for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi and Saddar Wah police arrested two namely Bilawal and Haider for operating illegal LPG and Petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.