Open Menu

Two Held For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Two held for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi and Saddar Wah police arrested two namely Bilawal and Haider for operating illegal LPG and Petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Rawalpindi Saddar Gas From

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

13 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

19 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

28 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

2 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

3 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan