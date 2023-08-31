Open Menu

Two Held For Running Illegal LPG, Petrol Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi and Gujar Khan police arrested two namely Salman and Hamad Gul for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

