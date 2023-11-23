Two held for selling counterfeit medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar, FIA here Thursday arrested two suspects involved in sale and supply of fake medicines in the provincial capital.

The arrested accused were identified as Khalilullah and Muhammad Asad, said the spokesman of FIA.

The accused were involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines, he added.

Deputy Director (DD) of Anti-Corruption Circle Saadullah Khan said that FIA teams were conducting joint operations with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan against the accused involved in the offense.

All resources were being used to curb the practice and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people, he said.