Two held for selling drugs around educational institutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad police Friday claimed to arrest two persons on charges of selling drugs around educational institutions and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The accused held by the Kohsar Police with 2,620 grams of hashish, 6 grams cocaine, 50 ecstasy tablets and two pistols along with ammunition in their possession, were identified as Omer and Abdullah, a police spokesman said.

He said a case had been registered against the accused.

"The Federal Capital police have been conducting target based operations to root out the menace from the society," the spokesman quoted the Inspector General of Police Islamabad as saying.