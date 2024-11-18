Two held for selling fireworks material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Two persons were held for selling fireworks material in Sargodha road police limits.

A police report said here Monday that a police team working on a tip-off,conducted a raid in a home near Qadri Chowk in Sargodha road area where fireworks material was being sold.

Police held two accused namely as Mudassar and Shahid Nawaz and sent them behind bars after registration of case.