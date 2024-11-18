Two Held For Selling Fireworks Material
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Two persons were held for selling fireworks material in Sargodha road police limits.
A police report said here Monday that a police team working on a tip-off,conducted a raid in a home near Qadri Chowk in Sargodha road area where fireworks material was being sold.
Police held two accused namely as Mudassar and Shahid Nawaz and sent them behind bars after registration of case.
Recent Stories
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab youth to get international job opportunities under CM's vision: Chairperson2 minutes ago
-
Suspected human trafficker in Libya boat accident case arrested2 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case22 minutes ago
-
Railways assemble 92 freight wagons in Mughalpura in three years32 minutes ago
-
Two including one girl injured in South Waziristan house blast32 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of child32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera handles 183 emergencies last week32 minutes ago
-
PS Shehzad Town arrest 17 in search operation42 minutes ago
-
Two brothers died,one injured in a road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Search operation against drug dealers and illegal arms holders launched52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ports significantly improved: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Pb govt taking practical steps for people's welfare:Minister1 hour ago