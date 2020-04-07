Two held for selling flour bags at exorbitant rates

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested two mill workers on the charge of selling flour bags at exorbitant rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested two mill workers on the charge of selling flour bags at exorbitant rate.

On a complaint, the AC City conducted a surprise raid at a flour sales point in Maqsoodabad Samanabad and found Akbar Flour Mills workers Umair (Munshi) and Arsalan selling flour bags at high rate.

The AC got arrested both the accused and handed them to the police after recovery of Rs 21000 from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had sold 48 flour bags at the of R s 440 per bag against the government fixed rate.

The AC City also wrote a letter to food Department for cancellation of Akbar Flour Mills license.

Further action was under way.