SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two accused for selling kites during a crackdown in the district.

According to police spokesperson, Airport police arrested Numan with 102 kiteswhile Headmarala police detained Niaz with 185 kites.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.