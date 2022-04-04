Two held for selling kites in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for selling kites in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for selling kites in the district.

According to police, Neika-pura police during a crackdown arrested Sameer and Sajawalfrom Adda Pasrurian Chowk and Kashmiri Mohallah besides recovering 400 kites from their possessions.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.