Two Held For Selling Kites In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 04:27 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused for selling kites in the district.
According to police, Neika-pura police during a crackdown arrested Sameer and Sajawalfrom Adda Pasrurian Chowk and Kashmiri Mohallah besides recovering 400 kites from their possessions.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.