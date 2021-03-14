Two held for selling petrol illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two persons for selling petrol openly and seized filling instruments from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Sunday.

According to details, Race course Police during a raid apprehended Naveed and Saqib and recovered petrol and filling instrument from their custody.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmed directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and said that no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market.