Two held for selling petrol illegally in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons for selling petrol openly and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Friday.

According to details, Race Course police during a course of action apprehended Muhammad Hashim on the charges of selling petrol illegally with 25 liter petrol while RA Bazar Police held Nasir Maskeen and recovered 5 liter Petrol and filling instrument from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and said that no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market.