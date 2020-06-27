UrduPoint.com
Two Held For Selling Petrol Illegally In Rawalpindi

Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

Two held for selling petrol illegally in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons for selling petrol openly and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Saturday.

According to details, Airport police during a course of action apprehended Muhammad Shahzad Shah and recovered 10 liter petrol while Taxila Police held Muhammad Shahid on the charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered Petrol and filling instrument from their possession,Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and said that no one would be allowed to sell petrol openly in market.

