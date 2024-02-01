Two held for selling spurious, unregistered drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Anti Corruption Circle Peshawar, Federal Investigation Agency, on Thursday arrested two accused for selling spurious and unregistered medicines in the market.

The accused identified as Shamsur Rehman and Shafiullah were taken into custody along with the stock of unregistered and spurious drugs.

FIA has registered cases against them and started investigation, said FIA spokesman.