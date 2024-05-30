Two Held For Sending Threatening Messages To Senate Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
The Multan Police on Thursday arrested two accused for sending threatening messages to Acting President and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani
According to police sources, the Senate chairman received a threatening message from an unknown mobile number on May 19, the day of by-elections in NA-148 in which his Syed Ali Qasim Gilani was taking part.
The police registered a case under the Telegram Act d-25 against unknown outlaws on the request of Member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gilani.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed, which succeeded in arresting the criminals -Muhamamd Noman s/o Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Nawaz alias Qaiser s/o Khadim Hussain.
During the investigations, the two accused confessed their crime, informing the police that they had a dispute with one Altaf over some issues, and got registered an FIR of motorcycle theft against him at Town Ship Police Station Lahore.
They further informed the police that they stole Altaf's mobile phone and later handed it over to the Lahore phone team when it reached Khanewal to arrest Altaf after keeping his sim.
Later, they used Altaf's sim for sending threatening to the Senate chairman in order to involve him in another crime, they added.
Further investigations were underway from the outlaws.
