Two held for setting up illegal parking stand in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Two persons were arrested for setting up illegal parking stand during a crackdown by the district administration, here on Monday.

Following the directions from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Manzoor inspected Chowk Kumharanwala and found an illegal parking stand which was affecting the beauty of the chowk.

The parking stand was established at a land owned by Multan Development Authority (MDA).

The arrested persons were identified as Fahim and Arshid who were handed over to the police concerned.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor stated the district administration had issued warnings time and again to the accused to vacate the land but they failed to do so. He added that district administration would not allow anyone to occupy state land.