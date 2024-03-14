Two held for sheltering absconders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two people over a charge of providing shelter to absconders in murder and attempt to murder case here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police spokesman, the Dera police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood was making all out efforts to clear the society from all types of crimes.

As part of such efforts, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sibtain Hussain, after receiving information about the presence of absconders wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder case, conducted a raid.

During the raid, the police arrested two accused named Manzoor Ahmad son of Faqeer Ahmad and Muhammad Naeem son of Nazeer Ahmad over a charge of providing shelter to absconders.

The police also recovered two 30-bore pistols along with 11 cartridges and a 12-bore gun along with 20 cartridges from them. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.