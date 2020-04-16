Two held for stealing railway material

Pakistan Railways police Lahore division on Thursday arrested two persons including a junk dealer red-handed while stealing railways material worth Rs 300,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Railways police Lahore division on Thursday arrested two persons including a junk dealer red-handed while stealing railways material worth Rs 300,000.

According to PRP sources, the accused had stolen brake blocks and other material from the railway yard.

The railway police have started investigation after registeringa case against the accused.