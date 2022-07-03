Two held for supplying 600 dead chickens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Sunday discarded 600 chickens which were being supplied to different bazaars of the provincial metropolis.

Acting on public complaints, the team of district administration accompanied by police stopped a vehicle that was carrying poultry to markets.

Upon thorough inspection, more than 600 dead chickens were found.

Police also arrested two persons allegedly involved in supplying dead chickens and case was registered against them by initiating further investigation.