Two Held For Torture
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) On suspicion of stealing a mobile phone at a local gym in Fatehgarh area of Ugoki police station, a gym instructor along with his two associates grabbed a citizen by the legs and arms and subjected him to brutal torture.
With the incident's video going viral, DPO Faisal Shahzad took strict notice and issued orders to SHO Ugoki police station Nouman Buttar to take immediate legal action. Taking timely action, the police registered a case of the incident and arrested the main accused Mehr Aamir and his companion Mehr Subhan Qaiser involved in the violence, while raids are being conducted to arrest the third accused.
DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad says that no one can be allowed to punish or take the law into their own hands. There is no room for such behavior in civilized societies. Ensuring the self-respect and legal protection of citizens is the top priority of the police. He added that a full investigation into the incident is underway and all the demands of justice will be met.
