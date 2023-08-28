Two held for torturing child

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two accused whose videos of torturing a boy went viral on the social media.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has taken a notice of video which gone viral on social media showing two men who tied a child with 'Charpai' (Traditional bed) and tortured him. The DPO directed SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan for arresting both the accused as soon as possible.

Following these instructions, a police team led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan arrested both accused namely Mohsin Sial and Saleem alias Gullu from Islamia Colony in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

The police also recovered the 'Charpai' used in the crime.

On this occasion, the DPO Dera said that such incidents were intolerable as the safety of people's lives and property was the top priority of the police department.

He said "no one will be allowed to play with human life and take the law into their hands," he vowed.

The DPO appreciated the performance of SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and his team.