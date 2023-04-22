UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Torturing Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Two held for torturing citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The district Korangi Police on Saturday arrested two accused involved in torturing two citizens and making the videos of the incident viral over social media.

The accused were arrested by Model Colony police station and were identified as Mubashir and Wasim, according to a spokesman for Korangi Police.

Arrested accused tortured Naveed and Athar over payment of a rented vehicle.

A case had been registered and arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.

