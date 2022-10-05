UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Torturing Man, Uploading Video On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Two held for torturing man, uploading video on social media

City police have arrested two accused for torturing a man over minor issue and uploading video on social media on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :City police have arrested two accused for torturing a man over minor issue and uploading video on social media on Wednesday.

Taking action on the viral video on social media, the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai directed police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police registered a case against the outlaws and started raids to arrest the involved criminals.

A team of City police station raided a house and arrested Talha and Bashir Ahmed while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused of the case, police sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the accused tortured Shahzad over allegations of stealing their shoes and later, uploaded the video of torture on social media a few days ago. The DPO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said in a statement that no one would be allowed to violate law adding, the law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Man Criminals

Recent Stories

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairs peace ..

Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairs peace committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Looking for Parties Which Can Support Man ..

Pentagon Looking for Parties Which Can Support Manufacture of Javelin Systems - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Murders Up 4.3% to 22,900 Cases Last Year - FBI

US Murders Up 4.3% to 22,900 Cases Last Year - FBI

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Countries Voted to Reduce Oil Production by ..

OPEC+ Countries Voted to Reduce Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day - So ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK govt continues week-long disaster awareness ac ..

AJK govt continues week-long disaster awareness activities

2 minutes ago
 PTI narrative dying its own death after cipher dra ..

PTI narrative dying its own death after cipher drama exposed: Gilani

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.