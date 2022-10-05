Two held for torturing man, uploading video on social media

City police have arrested two accused for torturing a man over minor issue and uploading video on social media on Wednesday

Taking action on the viral video on social media, the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai directed police officers to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police registered a case against the outlaws and started raids to arrest the involved criminals.

A team of City police station raided a house and arrested Talha and Bashir Ahmed while raids were being conducted to arrest other accused of the case, police sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the accused tortured Shahzad over allegations of stealing their shoes and later, uploaded the video of torture on social media a few days ago. The DPO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said in a statement that no one would be allowed to violate law adding, the law violators would be treated with iron hands.