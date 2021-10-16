UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Torturing Police Party

Two outlaws including a woman were arrested for throwing red chilies and torturing police party here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Two outlaws including a woman were arrested for throwing red chilies and torturing police party here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Ahmed Sher s/o Ghulam Shabir resident of Chah Dholanwala told police on October 12, 2021 that his relatives had illegally grabbed his land and were constructing a building on it.

As soon as the police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ejaz reached the spot, a woman namely Saeeda Mai w/o Liaqat threw a packet of red chilies on the police party and then 15 people including men and women attacked them.

As a result, the ASI Muhammad Ejaz sustained head injuries while other police officials also got injured. The outlaws also damaged the police van and managed to escape from the scene.

The Muzaffarabad police registered the case against the outlaws and later arrested two of them including Saeeda Mai and Naseer. However, raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits, police sources added.

