Two Held For Torturing Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority responded promptly to a distress call from Multan, where a woman reported domestic violence by her husband and brother-in-law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority responded promptly to a distress call from Multan, where a woman reported domestic violence by her husband and brother-in-law.

According to police sources, the complaint was received at the Virtual Women Police Station from victim Hina Maryam. The Virtual Police Station coordinated with the local police, who reached the scene without any delay.

Preliminary findings revealed that the incident stemmed from a minor dispute during which husband Muhammad Jaffar, son of Haq Nawaz, hurled verbal abuse, while brother-in-law Sajid Haq Nawaz physically assaulted the woman.

The police secured the victim, ensured her protection and arrested both suspects on the spot after registering a case against them.

The Safe Cities spokesperson shared that more than 350,000 women have reached out to the Virtual Women Police Station to date, benefiting from its efficient and responsive support system.

