Two held for torturing women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two accused who were involved in torturing women brutally here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the victim woman filed application to Waris Khan police station that the accused Faisal and Sahib along with their accomplices tortured her daughter-in-law and daughters viciously.

Waris Khan police have registered cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that the accused will be challaned to court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

SP further said that violence against women and children is intolerable.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms from their possession during crackdown.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.