Two Held For Travelling On Fake Visa In Sialkot

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Two held for travelling on fake visa in Sialkot

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two persons at Sialkot International Airport for trying to go Poland via Doha-Qatar on fake visa documents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two persons at Sialkot International Airport for trying to go Poland via Doha-Qatar on fake visa documents.

According to FIA officials, accused Mansur Ali and Muhammad Kashif were caught at the airport during a special checking. Further investigation was under way.

