Two held for trespassing BRT corridor, beating up guards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two people for trespassing on the BRT corridor and beating up guards.

A police official here on Saturday said that two of the trespassers were arrested after identification by the closed-circuit television camera footage adding that the identification process of other mobsters was underway.

The official said the police had registered an FIR against the accused under Pakistan Penal Code sections 337(A2), 337(F2), 427 and 506 for the injuries and criminal intimidation of guards, and damage to BRT property.

In addition to that, he said the police had received a formal request from the relevant department for action against BRT corridor trespassers.

Police said authorities have sought action against corridor trespassers.

Moreover, an official of the Hashtnagri police station claimed that no one was injured in the incident.

Earlier, Trans Peshawar chief executive officer Fayyaz Khan said that the company was gathering details of the incident for legal action. Trans Peshawar, the government-owned company, has been formed to manage the BRT operations.

A spokesman for the company said the mob did not damage the BRT machinery. "We're carrying out surveillance and situation is under control," he said.

Videos shared on social media showed a number of people enter the BRT corridor on the GT Road. Torn uniforms and bruised faces of guards were visible in pictures shared on social media.