Two Held For Violating Section 144 In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Two held for violating section 144 in Islamabad

Islamabad Shamas Colony Police station has arrested two persons for violating section 144 in the Capital imposed by the district administration, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Shamas Colony Police station has arrested two persons for violating section 144 in the Capital imposed by the district administration, police said.

According to police report (no.

129/19), few people were spotted near `Abuzar Pharmacy' at Furniture Market in the area putting up banners for Azadi March and the sit-in, but fled as soon as the police force started chasing them.

It further stated that two amongst them were held while four banners and one ladder were recovered from them. The nabbed persons were later identified as Maulana Shafi-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad.

The report further stated that they along with 10/15 persons had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite the fact that section 144 had been imposed in the area.

