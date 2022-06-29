Two Held For Violating Sound System Act
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM
Police arrested two people over violation of the Sound System Act, here on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested two people over violation of the Sound System Act, here on Wednesday.
Police said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafar Sheikh, a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Jamiyatpur and arrested Sabir and Zeeshan over violation of the act.
A case has been registered against them.