Two held for violating Sound System Act

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested two people over violation of the Sound System Act, here on Wednesday.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafar Sheikh, a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Jamiyatpur and arrested Sabir and Zeeshan over violation of the act.

A case has been registered against them.