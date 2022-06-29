UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Violating Sound System Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Two held for violating Sound System Act

Police arrested two people over violation of the Sound System Act, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested two people over violation of the Sound System Act, here on Wednesday.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafar Sheikh, a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Jamiyatpur and arrested Sabir and Zeeshan over violation of the act.

A case has been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal Sargodha

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

1 hour ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

1 hour ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

1 hour ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

1 hour ago
 CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.