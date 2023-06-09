UrduPoint.com

Two Held; Hashish, Ice Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023

Two held; hashish, Ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested two accused and recovered over 1.2 kilograms of narcotics from them in different actions taken in the limits of Darazinda and Saddar police stations.

According to the police spokeman, Darazinda police, during routine patrolling, arrested accused Naurang Shah son of Muqam Shah resident of Syedkai Zaki and recovered 600-gram hashish and 40 gram Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Saddar police received information about a disobedient son who was quarrelling with his mother in a house near Quaid-e-Azam school on Diyal road.

The police raided and arrested the accused son namely Salahuddin Marwat son of Alauddin recovering 635 grams of hashish from him.

The police registered separate cases against both accused.

