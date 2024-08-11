Open Menu

Two Held, Huge Amount Of Heroin Crystal Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Two held, huge amount of heroin crystal recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting an operation in Karachi on Sunday, arrested two accused and managed to recover 30 kg of heroin (crystal) from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation carried out on Dr.

Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Karachi, an ANF team intercepted a Hilux Revo vehicle and recovered 30 kg of heroin (crystal).

Two accused residents of Kech district, Balochistan, were also arrested on the spot during the operation.

The international value of the recovered drugs is $6 million, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, while further investigation is in process.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Drugs Road Vehicle Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan