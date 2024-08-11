Two held, huge amount of heroin crystal recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting an operation in Karachi on Sunday, arrested two accused and managed to recover 30 kg of heroin (crystal) from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation carried out on Dr.

Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Karachi, an ANF team intercepted a Hilux Revo vehicle and recovered 30 kg of heroin (crystal).

Two accused residents of Kech district, Balochistan, were also arrested on the spot during the operation.

The international value of the recovered drugs is $6 million, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, while further investigation is in process.