Two held, huge amount of liquor recovered

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The police in an operation here on Thursday arrested two outlaws and recovered 26 liters of liquor from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station raided the Kotla Adeeb Shaheed area and arrested the outlaws with liquor.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

