Two Held, Huge Amount Of Liquor Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The police in an operation here on Thursday arrested two outlaws and recovered 26 liters of liquor from their possessions.
According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station raided the Kotla Adeeb Shaheed area and arrested the outlaws with liquor.
Police have registered a case and started further investigation.
APP/mjm/378
