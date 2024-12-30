Two Held In A Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Two persons sustained serious injuries after passenger van collided with a container due to thick fog near MakhdomWali Multan road, here on Monday.
According to Rescue officials,a passenger van was coming to Lodhran from Multan when all of sudden it collided with a container while taking turn near MakhdomWali Multan road.
As a result,two persons sustained injuries.The victims were identified as Ramzan and Atif
Upon receiving the information,Rescue teams rushed to the spot,shifted the victims to nearby hospital after providing first aid.
