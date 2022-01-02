Two held in abduction, torture case of youngsters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Basti Malook police have arrested two criminals of abduction and torture case of two youngsters at Pir Ismail Shah area on Sunday.

Taking action on the incident of abduction and torture incident of two youngsters, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals involved in the case.

The Basti Malook police registered the case under the offences of abduction, torture and life threats. The police arrested two criminals Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Sajid while raids were being conducted to arrest the other criminals of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Sajid abducted Irshad and Ghulam Abbas residents of Pir Ismail Shah over minor dispute and tortured them at their patrol Pump.