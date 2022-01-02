UrduPoint.com

Two Held In Abduction, Torture Case Of Youngsters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Two held in abduction, torture case of youngsters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Basti Malook police have arrested two criminals of abduction and torture case of two youngsters at Pir Ismail Shah area on Sunday.

Taking action on the incident of abduction and torture incident of two youngsters, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals involved in the case.

The Basti Malook police registered the case under the offences of abduction, torture and life threats. The police arrested two criminals Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Sajid while raids were being conducted to arrest the other criminals of the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Sajid abducted Irshad and Ghulam Abbas residents of Pir Ismail Shah over minor dispute and tortured them at their patrol Pump.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

20 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.