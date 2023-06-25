Two held in blind murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police solved a blind murder case within two weeks and arrested two accused in the crime here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Abdul Sattar, a resident of Khudadaad Colony reported to Muzaffarabad police on June 12 that his 26-year-old son Abdul Ghaffar was missing for the last 15 days. He informed police that the body of his son was recovered from the street of Al-Rehma Hospital.

The police registered case number 1208/23 under section 302/34 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations.

The Central Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana while taking notice of the incident, formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using the latest techniques of investigations, arrested two accused Atiq and Nadir.

"The arrested criminals have confessed that they had a dispute with the deceased Abdul Ghaffar over some issues and they kidnapped him and tortured him to death. However, further investigations were underway from the criminals," the spokesman added.