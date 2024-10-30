Two Held In Blind Murder Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chak Jhumra police have traced and arrested two accused in separate blind murder cases.
A spokesperson for the Police Department said here on Wednesday that the accused were identified as Usman and Shahbaz.
The accused Usman was involved in killing a woman at night on Sept 8, 2024.
In the second murder case, the accused Shahbaz had shot dead his brother over a domestic dispute at night on May 17, 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets Vietnamese counterpart; suggests exchange of trade, business delegations54 seconds ago
-
3 persons injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Criminal arrested after exchange of fire11 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted11 minutes ago
-
DIG performs annual inspection at Khairpur Central Jail11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shazia posted as VC GSWUB11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz for keeping momentum to develop strong Pak-Saudi economic partnership11 minutes ago
-
One person seriously injured in gas leakage incident11 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to sow wheat till Nov 10 to get best results21 minutes ago
-
Two sons, nephew of former Nazim shot dead in Pabbi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination continues in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment in Pakistan to reach $2.8bln as MoUs count enhanced to 34: Saudi minister21 minutes ago