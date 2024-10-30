Open Menu

Two Held In Blind Murder Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Two held in blind murder cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chak Jhumra police have traced and arrested two accused in separate blind murder cases.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said here on Wednesday that the accused were identified as Usman and Shahbaz.

The accused Usman was involved in killing a woman at night on Sept 8, 2024.

In the second murder case, the accused Shahbaz had shot dead his brother over a domestic dispute at night on May 17, 2024.

