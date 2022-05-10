Two held in child abuse case

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Quetta police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the child abuse case, police confirmed.

They said that two persons identified as 17-years Jawad and 19- year old Qadeem were apprehended by the Airport Police Station team on the charges of child abuse.

Those held are stated to be the neighbors of the child abused.

Accused are being interrogated.