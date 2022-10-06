UrduPoint.com

Two Held In Double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Two held in double murder case

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the killing of two persons in the limits of University Police Station and recovered murder weapon from them

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the killing of two persons in the limits of University Police Station and recovered murder weapon from them.

According to police spokesman, two persons Gulzar and Liaquat were killed on February 13, 2022 and the case was registered against the nominated accused with University Police Station.

The police team led by DSP Paroa circle Abid Iqbal Khan along with SHO University Police Station Atta Ullah Khan successfully traced and arrested two accused Shaukat and Shan by using latest scientific techniques.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from them which was used in the crime.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Circle February From Weapon

Recent Stories

Canada's Defense Chief Orders Sweeping 'Course Cor ..

Canada's Defense Chief Orders Sweeping 'Course Corrections' Amid Personnel Short ..

7 minutes ago
 Peskov Says Zelenskyy's Statements Are Call for St ..

Peskov Says Zelenskyy's Statements Are Call for Start of World War

7 minutes ago
 Klaasen, Miller help South Africa down India in ra ..

Klaasen, Miller help South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI

7 minutes ago
 Retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University ..

Retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University killed after being hit by trai ..

7 minutes ago
 Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's ..

Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's Call for 'Preemptive' Strike ..

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.