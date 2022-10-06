Two held in double murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the killing of two persons in the limits of University Police Station and recovered murder weapon from them

According to police spokesman, two persons Gulzar and Liaquat were killed on February 13, 2022 and the case was registered against the nominated accused with University Police Station.

The police team led by DSP Paroa circle Abid Iqbal Khan along with SHO University Police Station Atta Ullah Khan successfully traced and arrested two accused Shaukat and Shan by using latest scientific techniques.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from them which was used in the crime.