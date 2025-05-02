Open Menu

Two Held In Elderly Woman's Blind Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Police have solved the blind murder case of an elderly woman by arresting two suspects, allegedly involved in the crime.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bazal and Farhan, residents of K Block and reportedly neighbours of the victim, 72-year-old Haneefan Bibi.

During investigation, the accused confessed that the victim had been living alone, which made her an easy target for theft. They said they broke into her house and strangled her when she resisted the robbery attempt.

The suspects fled the scene with a pair of gold earrings and a mobile phone after killing the woman.

The Model Town police carried out the operation under the supervision of DPO Iftikhar Ahmad.

