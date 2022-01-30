Two held in fake robbery case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Two employees of a tea company have been arrested for allegedly concocting a robbery story in order to misappropriate Rs four lac, the police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, a call was received at Civil Line police station through the police helpline 15 about two days ago where the caller said that unknown outlaws have snatched Rs four lac from him and his colleague at gun point.

The police was informed that Manager of a tea company namely Nadeem along with his salesman Khalid were returning office after recovery from their customers when the incident took place.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Faraz Ahmed took notice of the incident and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Line Police Station Iftekhar Malkani to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The police registered the case and started the investigation starting with the questions from the both employees of the tea company. The police said that the employees found giving different versions and remained unable to satisfy the police exactly that how the amount was robbed.

During the professional investigation, the employees were further questioned where they broke down and confessed that they had concocted a false story of robbery in order to misappropriate the money, police sources added.

A case has been registered against them while the money Rs 400,000 has also been recovered from them, police said.