Two Held In Kallar Syedan For Breach Of Trust; Vehicle Worth Rs 2.2m Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Two held in Kallar Syedan for breach of trust; vehicle worth Rs 2.2m recovered

The Kallar Syedan Police arrested two accused for committing criminal breach of trust and recovered a vehicle worth Rs 2.2 million, a police spokesman said on Thursday

He said that the accused had taken a vehicle from a citizen on rent but later refused to return it.

On the complaint of the owner, a case was registered, and both suspects were apprehended.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, said the accused would be presented before court with solid evidence. He reiterated that strict action would be taken against those involved in fraud or criminal breach of trust.

