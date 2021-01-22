Two held in search operations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot district police,during an ongoing search operations against drugs dealers and criminal elements,arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Friday,the Ugoki police team conducted raid,arrested accused Sohail alias chobbi and recovered 36 bottles of liquor from his possession.

While Daska police team arrested Wahid and recovered 3 Kg hashish from his possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate.

app/ir