UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held In Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two held in search operations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot district police,during an ongoing search operations against drugs dealers and criminal elements,arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Friday,the Ugoki police team conducted raid,arrested accused Sohail alias chobbi and recovered 36 bottles of liquor from his possession.

While Daska police team arrested Wahid and recovered 3 Kg hashish from his possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sialkot Daska Criminals From

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

13 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

28 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

29 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

31 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.