KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Super Market Police have arrested two suspects and recovered 180 grams charas from their possession during snap checking.

The accused identified as Shahzaib son of Reeesuddin and Arjun son of Tulsi were arrested during snap checking after recovery of 180 gram Charas from their possession, police said here Saturday.

Further investigation is underway.