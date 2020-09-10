Two held in theft case in Faisalabad

Women police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two persons including a house-maid on the charge of a theft case

SHO Farah Batool said that Babar Waheed, resident of civil lines area reported the police that his maid Ayesha Bibi along with her accomplice Shahbaz had stolen Rs 2.

5 million from his home and escaped.

A police team working on scientific lines traced the accused and arrested Ayesha and Shahbaz.

She said that stolen amount had been recovered fromaccused.

A case has been registered against the accused.