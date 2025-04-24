Two Held In Veterinary Doctor Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) City Police Burewala have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in shooting of a veterinary doctor and the injuring of his wife and young daughter.
According to police sources, the incident was took place at Mujahid Colony Bridge in the last month. Police said that the main accused, Umar Farooq, a resident of Chak 261/EB, along with an unidentified accomplice, opened indiscriminate fire on a veterinary doctor, Dr Naimat resident of Chak 170/EB and his family, leaving him critically injured. Dr. Naimat succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the hospital, while his wife and daughter sustained serious wounds.
Investigations revealed that the assailant, Umar Farooq, was the ex-husband of the injured woman and the father of the young girl.
Motivated by resentment over his ex-wife's second marriage, Umar Farooq allegedly planned and executed the attack with the intention of killing her and her new husband. The assailants managed to flee the scene after the shooting.
Under the supervision of DSP Rana Iftikhar Ahmad, City Police launched an intensive investigation. The efforts led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Umar Farooq, and his accomplice, Shehzad Nai, a resident of Chak 435/EB.
Police have also recovered the murder weapon used in the attack. Further investigations were underway, police sources added.
APP/aaj
