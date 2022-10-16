Two held involved in aerial firing at marriage party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Aslam setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony. Similarly,Patriata Police held Nauman on the violation of marriage laws.

The police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team said actions will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.