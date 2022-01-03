Two held involved in cheque dishonor case

Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Cantt police arrested Fayyaz, wanted in cheque dishonor case from the year 2020.

Similarly, Airport police conducting operation, arrested another accused Manzoor Ahmed wanted from 2021.

Police have registered separate case against both of them and started investigation.

SP Pothohar said that crackdown against wanted criminals should be continued.

He made it clear that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.