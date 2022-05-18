Two held, looted items recovered

A team constituted by Inspector General Police (IGP) had apprehended two robbers involved in a series of robberies and recovered looted items, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A team constituted by Inspector General Police (IGP) had apprehended two robbers involved in a series of robberies and recovered looted items, a police spokesman said.

He said that, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had issued directives to all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting people.

Following the orders, a police team of Police Station headed by SHO Noon Muhammad Adeel Shoukat along with ASI Fakhar Iqbal and other officials accelerated their efforts against criminals and used latest technology and human resources arrested two robbers namely Shoaib s/o Abdul Rasheed and Zeeshan Shafique s/o Muhammad Shafique residents of Dhok Abbasi in case No.

248/22 under section 392 PPC, PS Noon.

Police team also recovered two pistols with ammunition, 6 mobile phones and cash worth Rs. 50,000.

The accused have previous criminal record and nine cases have already been registered in Police Station Naseerabad against them. The accused have also confessed their involvement in numerous house robberies in the areas of areas of Shamas colony and recent dacoity of Police station Noon. The accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran have appreciated the police team performance.