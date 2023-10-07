Open Menu

Two Held; Motorcycles, Pistols Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Two held; motorcycles, pistols seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A Punjab Safe City Authority team and Lahore police apprehended a two-member burglary gang.

The Safe Cities surveillance team traced the suspects to a location in Liaqat Abad. During the inspection, four motorcycles and two pistols were recovered from their possession.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Habibur Rehman and Adil Nazir. Investigations are underway.

SP Zunair Sherazi said that Safe City's surveillance cameras played a significant role in managing and curbing criminal activities. The effective use of surveillance cameras by the Safe Cities team continues to yield impressive results in controlling and combating crimes, he added.

